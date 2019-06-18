Bayer seeks dismissal of $2B Roundup jury verdict

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) today asked a California judge to overrule a $2B-plus verdict by jurors who found its Roundup weedkiller responsible for a couple's cancer, arguing the jury decision was not supported by evidence.

The company blamed the verdict on "inflammatory, fabricated and irrelevant evidence," according to court filings in Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland.

The jury last month awarded $55M in combined compensatory damages and $2B in combined punitive damages to the couple, finding their non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma was caused by using Roundup to kill weeds on their property between 1975 and 2011.

Bayer says the punitive damages are excessive and unconstitutional.