Videogame sales fall 11% as software joins hardware in doldrums

Videogame sales dropped by double digits in May as a decline in software sales joined hardware in slumping vs. last year.

Overall sales fell 11% to $641M, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales dropped 20% to $149M, continuing a trend ahead of next-gen console launches to come, and with momentum from Nintendo's Switch slowing (it was still the top-selling platform in units and dollars). But software sales fell 13% in their worst May since 2013, to $262M.

Sales of accessories and game cards, recently a bright spot, were flat at $230M.

Year-to-date spending is now 3% lower than in 2018 overall, with hardware down 17% to $1.07B, partly offset by 2% growth in software spending and 3% growth in accessories/game cards.

In software titles, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T) repeated at the top of the dollar sales chart, moving it into the lead for 2019's best-selling games, analyst Mat Piscatella notes. Days Gone (NYSE:SNE) remained at No. 2, while last month's No. 3, MLB 19: The Show (SNE) fell to the eighth spot, displaced by Total War: Three Kingdoms (OTCPK:SGAMY).

Rounding out the top 10: No. 4, Rage 2 (Bethesda Softworks); No. 5, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 6, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, Red Dead Redemption 2 (TTWO); No. 8, MLB 19: The Show (SNE); No. 9, Minecraft; No. 10, NBA 2K19 (TTWO).

Related tickers with after-hours moves: OTCPK:NTDOY -0.1% , SNE flat, MSFT +0.1% , EA flat, ATVI -0.3% , TTWO flat, T +0.1% , OTCPK:UBSFY, OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY, OTCPK:SGAMY. Retail stock: GME +0.4% .

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO