Repsol to cut 30% of Canadian staff - Reuters

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) is cutting ~30% of its Canadian workforce as part of global restructuring, Reuters reports, making it the latest energy company to either reduce or exit Canada's oil sands to invest elsewhere.

Repsol's Canadian workforce totaled ~700 at the end of 2018; the company maintains liquids and gas assets and conventional heavy oil operations in western Canada, primarily in Alberta.

Also this month, Nexen, a subsidiary of China's state-owned oil giant CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), reportedly laid off 100 employees in Alberta.