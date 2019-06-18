ConocoPhillips adds to Alaska North Slope acreage with deal for Nuna field

ConocoPhillips (COP +1.4% ) agrees to acquire 11 tracts covering 21K acres in Alaska's North Slope from Caelus Natural Resources for an undisclosed sum.

The acreage includes the Nuna oil discovery near the Kuparuk oil field, which COP operates, and the company says it can use infrastructure from Kuparuk to develop the Nuna field.

Nuna has been estimated to contain 75M-100M barrels of oil, but COP says it will spend the next few years conducting its own appraisal of the field before deciding whether to move forward with the project.