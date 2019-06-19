Rocket explodes near Exxon site in Iraq

A rocket struck the site of the residential and operational headquarters of several global major oil companies in southern Iraq early Wednesday, including ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), but had no effect on oil fields or exports, sources told Bloomberg.

The incident in the Basra province injured three Iraqi workers, however, prompting Exxon to evacuate 20 foreign employees.

While attacks on energy facilities, including a Saudi Arabian pipeline and several oil tankers, as well as a U.S. military buildup, are stoking concerns, a considerable ratcheting of tensions will likely be required to drive prices higher.

Crude futures +0.3% to $54.29/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILD, OILU, USAI, YGRN