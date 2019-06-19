Does Italy need to issue mini-BOTs?

Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria has ruled out introducing new treasury bonds to pay outstanding debts to government suppliers, saying there is no need for such an instrument now or in the next few years.

His comments to the FT came hours after Matteo Salvini, Italy's eurosceptic deputy prime minister, said Rome would press ahead with a proposal to issue small denomination bonds known as Mini-BOTs.

The issue has become explosive because some see mini-BOTs as a parallel currency that could be used to bring about Italy’s exit from the euro.

