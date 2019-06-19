NY passes its own Green New Deal

New York's Senate has passed its own version of the Green New Deal - a climate bill that will set the most aggressive clean energy target in the country.

The legislation would more than triple the amount of solar power in New York to 6 gigawatts by 2025 (from about 1.7 gigawatts currently) and unleash wind power off the coast.

The bill also codifies New York’s goal of getting all of its electricity from emission-free sources by 2040, putting the state ahead of all others that have set clean-energy standards.

