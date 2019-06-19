Johnson extends lead in Tory party race

Boris Johnson took a step closer to becoming Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday, winning 40% of votes in the second round of a contest on a firm promise to leave the European Union.

"We must come out on the 31st of October because, otherwise I am afraid we face a catastrophic loss of confidence in politics," he declared.

By Thursday, Conservative lawmakers will have whittled the list of candidates to a final two. Then 160,000 Conservative members will vote to choose the winner, with a result expected in July.

Sterling +0.1% to $1.2567.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP