Futures drift before FOMC rate decision

U.S. equity index futures entered a holding pattern overnight, steadying before the conclusion of a crucial Fed meeting where investors anticipate policy makers will signal a readiness to lower rates.

The three major benchmarks, which rallied yesterday to the highest levels since early May, were boosted by a dovish turn from ECB President Mario Draghi, who pledged to restart the bank's €2.6T bond buying program if growth and inflation continued to slow.

President Trump's "good telephone conversation" and announcement of a G20 meeting with President Xi later this month, subsequently confirmed by Chinese state media, gave markets an extra leg-up.

Oil is down 0.2% at $54.02/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1346/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.08%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV