SELLAS closes $15M equity offering; shares up 30% premarket

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) has closed its public offering of 26,367,200 common shares and warrants to purchase same number of common shares and 73,632,800 pre-funded warrants.

Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable for one common share and a warrant to purchase 73,632,800 common shares.

The common warrants have an initial exercise price of $0.50 per share and have a 5-year term.

Net proceeds of ~$13.5M will be used to commence clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia patients, for general corporate purposes and funding working capital.