SKF invests SEK450M in deep groove ball bearing manufacturing

SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) is investing ~SEK450M in improving the competitiveness of its deep groove ball bearing (DGBB) offering.

DGBB manufacturing in China is to be consolidated into a new factory with ~SEK370M investment, which is expected to be fully operational during the first half of 2020.

An automated production channel is also being implemented in Bari with ~SEK50M investment, leading to the automation of manual operations and a flexible and more competitive manufacturing process.

Associated staff reductions will result in restructuring costs of ~SEK140M, to be accounted for during 2Q19.

Approximately SEK30M is being invested in technology and capacity upgrades in existing factories in Asia and Eastern Europe.