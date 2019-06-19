Apple mulls shifting output from China - Nikkei

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has asked its major suppliers to evaluate the cost implications of shifting 15% to 30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a fundamental restructuring of its supply chain, Nikkei Asian Review reports.

The tech giant's request was triggered by the protracted trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, but multiple sources say that even if the spat is resolved there will be no turning back as risks are too great and even rising.

The countries being considered for diversification include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.