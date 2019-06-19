ObsEva advances Phase 3 trial for nolasiban following FDA meeting

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) announces that its recent End-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA provided clarification on key development issues for its oral oxytocin receptor antagonist nolasiban.

The Company anticipates beginning its U.S. Phase 3 trial (IMPLANT 3) in Q4 or early 2020.

The EOP2 meeting addressed a range of issues important to the trial design of nolasiban for increasing the rate of live births in women undergoing single blastocyst transfer (Day 5 SET) following in vitro fertilization (IVF).

ObsEva expects to submit the IMPLANT 3 trial protocol with an updated IND in Q3.