Green Plains prices upsized offering of $105M of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) has priced its offering of $105M (from $100M) of convertible senior notes due July 1, 2024.

Initial purchasers over-allotment is up to an additional $20M of notes.

The company expects to use ~$40M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~3.2M common shares, ~$57.8M to repurchase the outstanding $56.8M outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% convertible senior notes due October 1, 2019, including accrued interest and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year, payable on January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning January 1, 2020.