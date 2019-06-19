Catalent to buy Bristol-Myers plant in Italy

Catalent's (NYSE:CTLT) purchase of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) oral solid, biologics, and sterile product manufacturing and packaging facility in Anagni, Italy, will complement its existing sterile fill/finish capabilities in Belgium and its drug substance, analytical, and fill/finish capabilities in North America.

Catalent will continue to manufacture products for Bristol-Myers Squibb's current product portfolio at the site.

Meanwhile, Bristol-Myers will maintain a presence in Italy through ongoing development and commercialization of new medicines.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed; the companies expect the transaction to close by the end of 2019.