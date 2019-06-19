Harley-Davidson finds partner to make smaller bikes in China

Seeking to build and sell more motorcycles overseas as U.S. customers age, Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) says it will partner with a manufacturer in China to produce a smaller bikes for that fast-growing market by year-end 2020.

HOG says the new bike to be manufactured by Qianjiang Motorcycle will have an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, by far the smallest-powered engine HOG has ever made; most motorcycles sold in the U.S. have engines of at least 600 cubic centimeters.

The biggest risk in HOG's push overseas: The fastest growing sales there are for smaller bikes in developing markets that sell for much less than the $25K machines coveted by U.S. riders.