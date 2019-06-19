Paris Air Show - Day 3: Airbus bounces back

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) struck a 50-plane deal with veteran low-cost airline Indigo Partners, bouncing back from the potential loss of a major customer yesterday when IAG placed an order for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) grounded 737 MAX jet.

According to the most recent tallies: Airbus signed agreements for 281 aircraft worth $33.9B (A321XLRs, A320 and A321neos, and A220-300s) vs. Boeing's 236 aircraft valued at $35.6B (737s, 787s and 777 freighters).

Mitsubishi Aircraft (OTCPK:MHVYF) also announced it was in discussions with an unnamed U.S. airline over the sale of its SpaceJet M100 aircraft.

BA +1.2% premarket

#ParisAirShow2019