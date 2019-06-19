Southwest Air raises Q2 RASM guidance, cuts capacity outlook

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) raises its Q2 unit revenue guidance while lowering its capacity guidance to reflect a lower-than-expected completion factor and the grounding of all 34 737 MAX 8 aircraft in its fleet.

LUV now expects revenue per available seat mile - RASM - to rise 6.5%-7.5% Y/Y compared with prior guidance of a 5.5%-7.5% increase, and sees operating costs per available seat mile rising by 11.5%-12.5% Y/Y vs. previous guidance of a 10.5%-12.5% increase, according to an SEC filing.

Available seat miles - ASMs - are expected to decline 3.5% vs. its previous outlook for a 2%-3% drop, according to an SEC filing.

The carrier also sees Q2 fuel efficiency decreasing in the 1%-2% range, compared with its previous forecast of flat to down 1%.