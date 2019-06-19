Apple playing 'poker' with China move - Wedbush

Wedbush says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) moving 15% of its production out of China would be a "gargantuan endeavor." The note responds to a Nikkei Asian Review report AAPL plans to move 15-30% of its production due to the US-China trade war.

The process would carry risks like supply chain disruption and higher costs and take at least two years.

Analyst Daniel Ives says the potential move could be "all a poker game" and notes that Apple has "bet the farm" on its flagship China production factory.

Ives maintains an Outperform rating and $235 PT on Apple.

AAPL shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $199.49.

Apple has a Very Bullish Quant rating.