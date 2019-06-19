Cubic announces sale of commercial properties in San Diego and Orlando

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) (CUB) announced the sale of its Kearny Mesa campus in San Diego, California and its Orlando, Florida facility for a combined total of $46M.

"We are pleased to further optimize Cubic's real estate footprint as part of our ongoing focus on disciplined capital allocation and driving long-term shareholder value," said Anshooman Aga, EVP and CFO.

The sale of Cubic's Kearny Mesa facility is the first step in the consolidation of its two San Diego campuses into one site at its headquarters, located at 9333 Balboa Ave.

Source: Press Release