Akari +16% premarket on positive Nomacopan data

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) reports positive results for Part A of TRACKER, a Phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of topical nomacopan in moderate to severe atopic keratoconjunctivitis (AKC).

In Part A, three patients were treated with twice daily nomacopan eye drops in addition to standard of care for up to 56 days.

There was an overall improvement in clinical score of 55% composed of an improvement in symptoms of 62% and signs of 52% by Day 56. Symptoms consist of subjective occurrences such as discomfort and itching. Signs are conjunctival redness, growth of new blood vessels into the cornea and microscopic damage to the corneal surface.

The drops were found to be comfortable and well-tolerated an no serious adverse events were reported.

On that basis, the independent safety committee has now permitted to proceed to Part B of the trial and recruitment has commenced.