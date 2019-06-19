Toy executive Larian ends pursuit of Mattel merger

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) -2.5% pre-market after MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian said he is no longer interested in a merger deal.

Saying there is "too much mess to clean up at Mattel," Larian notes the company has nearly $4B in debt and faces "a major legal liability" related to Fisher-Price's Rock ’n Play Sleeper, which has been linked to the deaths of 30 infants since its introduction a decade ago and is now being recalled.

Larian's comments come a week after he disclosed that MAT had again rejected a second merger offer from MGA, his privately held company.