CannTrust Holdings to form California JV; shares jump 5.1%

CannTrust Holding (NYSE:CTST) gains 5.1% in premarket trading after signing a non-binding letter of intent with California-based Elk Grove Farming that will provide access to more than 3,000 acres of farmland for hemp production to secure low-cost hemp with high cannabidiol content.

This represents CannTrust's first venture into the U.S. market.

Each company will have 50% ownership in the joint venture.

CannTrust will guarantee the off-take of biomass produced by the joint venture and will use its expertise to process, formulate, and sell hemp-derived CBD products in U.S. markets where such sales are lawful.