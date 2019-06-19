Target CEO says weekend outage doesn't affect guidance - CNBC

Target (NYSE:TGT) CEO Brian Cornell reaffirms the retailer's guidance, telling CNBC that the outages that shut down its cash registers and credit-card readers for several hours over the weekend, won't materially affect earnings forecast.

“Within a couple of hours, our teams were able to identify the root cause and push the fix to our stores and get us back up and running,” he said. “But disappointing performance.”

In May, Target issued guidance for same-store sales growth in low-to-mid-single digit percentage for the year and for adjusted EPS of $5.75-$6.05; consensus estimate is $5.93.

