MongoDB targets boosted after Atlas event

Needham maintains a Buy rating on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and raises the price target from $165 to $184 after the annual user conference.

The firm is "incrementally positive" on the long-term potential of the Atlas cloud database product.

More action: KeyBanc reiterates an Overweight rating and boosts the PT from $165 to $188.

The bank says it left the event "with higher conviction in the upside levers that could sustain high growth over the next three to five years."

MDB shares are up 2.2% pre-market to $170.

MongoDB has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.