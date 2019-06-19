TechnipFMC, Oceaneering win contracts for Anadarko's Mozambique LNG

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it was awarded a major contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the subsea hardware system for Anadarko Petroleum's Area 1 Mozambique LNG project; FTI considers the contract value of a "major" project at more than $1B.

Also, Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) says it won a contract from Anadarko to supply umbilicals, distribution hardware and aftermarket services for the project; no value for the contract is provided.

Mozambique LNG will be the country's first onshore liquefied natural gas development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88M mt/year.