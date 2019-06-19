Tesla morning roundup: Curious analyst note, another exec departs

"We continue to believe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is fundamentally overvalued, but potentially strategically undervalued," says Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, showing himself to be fit for running for political office someday. For now, says Jonas, the market has done a "good job" pricing it all in. He remains neutral on the stock with a $230 price target (vs. $225 close yesterday).

Meanwhile, Felicia Mayo, the company's HR chief and head of diversity, has departed after two years.

Shares are down marginally in premarket action.