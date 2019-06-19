Consumer 

Tesla morning roundup: Curious analyst note, another exec departs

|About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)|By:, SA News Editor

"We continue to believe Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is fundamentally overvalued, but potentially strategically undervalued," says Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas, showing himself to be fit for running for political office someday. For now, says Jonas, the market has done a "good job" pricing it all in. He remains neutral on the stock with a $230 price target (vs. $225 close yesterday).

Meanwhile, Felicia Mayo, the company's HR chief and head of diversity, has departed after two years.

Shares are down marginally in premarket action.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox