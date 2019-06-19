BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reinstates coverage of American Express (NYSE:AXP) with a buy rating and setting a Street-high price target of $145.

PT implies upside potential of 17%.

BofAML analyst Jason Kupferberg sees AXP yielding double-digit EPS growth, as increasingly revenue-driven profit-and-loss algo as "undervalued" and sees the company better prepared for a recession than in the past.

Sees top-line accelerating from Q1 levels during rest of the year on easier comps, higher card fees, and less forex headwinds.

Also reinstates Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) at neutral with cyclical credit concerns remaining and precluding "an outright bullish call."

AXP quant rating Neutral, Sell-side average rating Outperform (8 Buy, 4 Outperform, 16 Hold, 1 Underperform), average price target $123.

DFS quant rating Very Bullish, Sell-side average rating Outperform (5 Buy, 10 Outperform, 9 Hold), average price target $87.