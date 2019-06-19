Jaguar Health reports findings for final Canalevia technical section for CID in dogs

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) announces that the Target Animal Safety Technical Section of its application for conditional approval of Canalevia for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs is expected to be submitted to the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) in Q3.

This Technical Section will contain data from a 2017 target animal safety study indicating that the NOAEL (no-observed-adverse-effect level) of Canalevia in dogs is approx. six times greater than previously demonstrated and that Canalevia is also safe for use in puppies.

Commercial launch of Canalevia for CID in dogs is expected in H1 2020.

Canalevia is a canine-specific oral formulation of crofelemer.