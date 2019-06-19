Financials 

Nasdaq makes proposals to define professionals vs. non-professionals

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is seeking comments on four proposals it's considering to clarify the distinction between professional and non-professional investors.

"A top priority in Nasdaq's proposals is making certain that individuals investing their own money are not paying Professional fees," the company said in a statement.

The proposals are:

    Ensuring all Main Street investors are considered Non-Professionals;

    Allowing non-financial small businesses to operate as Non-Professionals;

    Eliminating compliance liability for distributors for good-faith errors in reporting; and

    Ensuring that occupational traders are treated as Professionals.

Nasdaq plans to assess the industry's response and file a set of proposals with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

