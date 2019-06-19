Energizer set to open at three-year low following J.P. Morgan downgrade

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) -5.8% pre-market, on track to open at a more than three-year low, after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $36 price target, cut from $45, citing evidence of deteriorating Rayovac battery sales.

JPM analyst Andrea Teixeira says based on recent Nielsen data, worsening retailer shelf-space losses for Rayovac likely will continue to hurt results until at least ENR's Q3, which she believes could hurt gross margins and the company's ability to achieve its full-year guidance.

ENR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.