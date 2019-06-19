Energizer set to open at three-year low following J.P. Morgan downgrade

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) -5.8% pre-market, on track to open at a more than three-year low, after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $36 price target, cut from $45, citing evidence of deteriorating Rayovac battery sales.
JPM analyst Andrea Teixeira says based on recent Nielsen data, worsening retailer shelf-space losses for Rayovac likely will continue to hurt results until at least ENR's Q3, which she believes could hurt gross margins and the company's ability to achieve its full-year guidance.
ENR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox