Bank of Montreal hits U.S. profit goal in months instead of years - Bloomberg

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has surpassed its target of getting a third of its earnings from the U.S., achieving in six months a goal it set to reach in three to five years.

CEO Darryl White took the reins in November 2017 disclosed details of the target in September 2018. At the time, BMO earned 28% of adjusted earnings from the U.S., up from 24% in FY2017. For H1 FY2018, some 35% of adjusted profit was generated in the U.S.

“The level that we’re at right now is sustainable, and I think we’re going to see the U.S. business continue to grow faster than the rest of the bank -- but not that much faster than the rest of the bank," White told Bloomberg.

The bank's U.S. operations were helped by a "substantial" boost in corporate loans and improving credit quality, along with a market that's benefited from rate increases andU.S. economic growth supported by fiscal stimulus and tight labor markets, White noted.

Overall, he considers the revenue environment "OK," adding "I'm not in the recession camp, but when I look at the general environment in the next three years relative to the last three years, I think the macro environment will be tougher from a revenue perspective."