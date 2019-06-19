Dividend News

Highland Global Allocation Fund declares $0.106 dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NYSE:HGLB) declares $0.106/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.

Payable June 28; for shareholders of record June 21; ex-div June 20.

Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 24; ex-div July 23.

Payable Aug. 30; for shareholders of record Aug. 23; ex-div Aug. 22.

Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 23; ex-div Sept. 20.

Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 24; ex-div Oct. 23.

Payable Nov. 29; for shareholders of record Nov. 21; ex-div Nov. 20.

Payable Dec. 31; for shareholders of record Dec. 23; ex-div Dec. 20.

