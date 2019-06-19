Netgear +4.3% as Guggenheim plots 50% upside

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 4.3% out of today's open after Guggenheim initiated coverage at Buy, pointing to new products and secular gains from the evolution of data consumption.

In the near term, aside from recent products there's a refresh expected later in the year, analyst Robert Gutman says. And in the longer term, there's benefit to be had from the ever-growing use of bandwidth as well as "evolving technologies incorporating new protocols and spectrum bands into wireless communications."

He has a price target of $40, implying 50.5% upside.

While sell-side analysts rate the stock an Outperform on average, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral overall and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.