Southwest pilots to seek 737 Max compensation

The pilots union for Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.1% ) will ask Boeing (BA +0.9% ) for compensation to cover legal costs and lost income for pilots due to the 737 Max grounding.

The grounding in mid-March following two fatal crashes of the jet has run up legal fees for the Southwest Allied Pilots Association, which has had to comply with records requests as part of the DOJ's investigation.

While the union hasn’t said exactly how much the grounding of the jet has cost, a CNBC source estimated that Southwest pilots also lose $8.5M per month not flying the MAX.