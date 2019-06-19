Investors cautious ahead of Fed decision

Stocks show little movement at the open in front of the Fed's policy directive and rate decision, scheduled to be released at 2:00 p.m. ET; Dow +0.2% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

"The bottom line with today's FOMC statement and Powell press conference is whether they confirm the markets expectations for a rate cut (currently at 82%) in July, or will we hear more about patience that tries to shift those odds closer to 50%," says Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

European bourses also are little changed, with France's CAC +0.1% , Germany's DAX -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.8% , China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In the U.S., most of the S&P 500 sectors are little changed, with energy sector ( -0.6% ) showing relative weakness as oil prices pull back from yesterday's advance; U.S. WTI crude -1% $53.35/bbl ahead of the latest inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.