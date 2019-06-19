National CineMedia +2.8% with Wedbush raising to Buy

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is up 2.8% after a boost to Outperform by Wedbush's Michael Pachter, from Neutral.

He's less concerned about the trend of reserved movie seating driving later arrivals (and pushing patrons away from in-theater advertising); the company can "recoup ad dollars elsewhere," such as in lobby and via expanding digital packages for national ad spots.

Shares should trade in line with a historical EV/EBITDA multiple of 8, he says. He's sticking with an $8 price target, implying 21% upside.

The stock has an average sell-side rating of Outperform, and a Quant Rating of Neutral.