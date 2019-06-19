Comparable-store sales down 8.5% in Q1

Fred's (FRED -0.1% ) reports comparable-store sales decreased 8.5% in Q1.

Gross margin rate down ~309 bps to 23.4%, primarily caused by discounting initiatives implemented during the quarter throughout the store chain.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate improved 210 bps to 29.3%.

Joe Anto, Fred’s CEO, stated, “We are disappointed with our operating results for the quarter, but are moving aggressively to right size our store footprint, reduce our cost structure, paydown our ABL and stabilize our operating model. As of June 17th, our ABL balance stood at $51.1M versus $81.3M at the end of Q1. We are continuing to work constructively with our banks and per our forbearance agreement, we have specific milestones related to refinancing our current facility, which we are actively working towards. We look forward to sharing updates on this process as soon as possible.”

Previously: Fred's reports Q1 results (June 19)