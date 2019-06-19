Nokia adds two to Group Leadership Team

In a couple of executive changes at Nokia (NOK +0.6% ), the company has named Nassib Abou-Khalil its chief legal officer, and named Jenni Lukander president of Nokia Technologies.

Both will join the Nokia Group Leadership Team effective Aug. 1, and will report to CEO Rajeev Suri.

They'll replace Maria Varsellona on the team; Varsellona is leaving Nokia at the end of October to join ABB.

Lukander is currently head of the Patent Business, while Abou-Khalil is currently deputy chief legal officer, Business.