Spruce Point sees 40%–60% downside risk for Axon

With a history of SEC inquires, delinquent filings, and material weaknesses, short-seller Spruce Point believes Axon (AAXN +1.9% ) will shock investors with a significant earnings disappointment and increasing cash burn.

According to the firm, Axon has failed to scale beyond its niche businesses: Its core stun gun product is mature - with limited domestic unit growth opportunities - and its faster growing Software and Sensors (including Axon Cloud) is experiencing a slowdown.

The company has additionally "concealed its dependence on Chinese imports" and tariffs on these goods will "constrain margin growth "

With its shares and valuation trading near an all-time high, Spruce thinks the risk/reward is terrible and sees 40%–60% downside risk for AAXN shares ($27.50–$40.00).