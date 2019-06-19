Kewaunee Scientific slips 17% post Q4 results miss

Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU -17.1% ) reported Q4 sales decline of 21.9% Y/Y to $34.75M; and pre-tax loss of $1.55M, compared to income of $2.64M a year ago.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 655 bps to 13.9%; and operating margin declined by 1,111 bps to -3.8%.

Unrestricted cash on hand at April 30, 2019 was $10.65M;

Debt-to-equity ratio at was .23-to-1 at April 30, 2019, as compared to .13-to-1 a year ago.

Order backlog was at $100.83M (-13.3% Y/Y) at April 30, 2019.

"The second half of the year was especially demanding, as the Company was unable to convert the quotes necessary to achieve our desired operating levels”, mentioned Thomas D. Hull III, President and CEO.

Previously: Kewaunee Scientific EPS misses by $0.68, misses on revenue (June 18)