Rio Tinto again cuts guidance for Pilbara iron ore shipments

Rio Tinto (RIO -4.2% ) lowers its guidance for full-year iron ore shipments from Australia's Pilbara region to 320M-330M metric tons from its previous outlook of 333M-343M mt.

Rio says it is experiencing mine operational challenges, particularly in the Greater Brockman hub in the Pilbara, resulting in a higher proportion of certain lower grade products, partly to protect the quality of its flagship Pilbara Blend.

Rio cut its 2019 production estimates in April after reporting a 14% drop in Q1 iron ore shipments amid disruption caused by a tropical cyclone that hit its export terminal in Western Australia.