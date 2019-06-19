National Beverage dips alongside report on LaCroix sales permits

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is down 3.5% following a Consumer Reports piece noting that Massachusetts doesn't have a permit on file for the company to sell its popular LaCroix sparkling water in the state.

The state is apparently one of only a few that requires a permit from carbonated water makers and calls on them to submit water-quality test results.

Federal and state regulations tend to treat artificially carbonated waters differently from bottled water. The FDA regulates carbonated water as soft drinks.

Massachusetts' health department sent National Beverage a notice dated June 4 to submit necessary paperwork for LaCroix or face potential legal consequences, according to the report.

National Beverage says it received a letter from regulators on June 10 and "intends to work with the Commonwealth to provide all requested information in a timely fashion."