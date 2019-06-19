YouTube weighs major changes to children's content approach - WSJ

Amid criticism, YouTube (GOOG -0.7% , GOOGL -0.7% ) is considering major changes to its approach to children's content, including potentially shifting all of its children's videos into the stand-alone YouTube Kids app, the WSJ reports.

In addition, some YouTube employees are pushing the company to turn off the feature that automatically plays a new video once one has finished -- a feature that has produced reports that viewers choosing innocuous videos are shifted toward inappropriate content by the company's recommendation engine.

Both are major changes. Children's content is among YouTube's most popular, generating millions of dollars in advertising revenue, and it may call for heavy alterations to YouTube's architecture.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has uncharacteristically gotten personally involved in steering YouTube lately, according to the report.