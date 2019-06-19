Vale wins court approval to revive Brucutu mine operations

Vale (VALE -0.6% ) says it will fully resume operations at its Brucutu mine in Brazil within 72 hours, after an appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that stopped processing because of concern about the safety of a nearby dam.

Brucutu was shut in February after the previous month's tailings dam burst in Minas Gerais state, and has been producing iron ore at a 10M mt/year rate - a third of its total capacity - using "dry processing," which does not produce the muddy waste byproduct of traditional mining.

Vale also reaffirms its 2019 iron ore and pellets sales guidance of 307M-332M metric tons, and sees sales volumes coming in at around the midpoint of the range, up from its previously forecast low end of the range.