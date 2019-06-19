Strong retail performance for La-Z-Boy in Q4

La-Z-Boy (LZB +5.9% ) reports same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 8.0% in Q4.

Written same-store sales for the 353-store La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network, including Canada, increased 0.8%.

Written same-store sales for the U.S. network of 318 stores grew 2.5%.

Upholstery segment sales fell 1.2% to $323.3M and casegoods segment sales decreased 12.9% to $26.65M.

Retail segment sales +24.9% to $151.9M.

Gross margin rate improved 220 bps to 41.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 230 bps to 8.6%.

Store count +3 Y/Y to 353.

