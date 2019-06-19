U.S. sanctions on Turkey may come in July

The Trump administration is weighing three sanctions packages to punish Turkey over its purchases of Russia's S-400, Bloomberg reports.

Penalties may be imposed as early as July, the soonest Turkey could start receiving components for the missile defense system and after next week's G20 summit of world leaders.

Any of the options would come on top of the months-old U.S. pledge to cut off sales of the Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) F-35 jet to Turkey.

Ankara currently manufactures several key components for the fighter jet and was expected to buy dozens of the advanced aircraft.