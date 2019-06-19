Alithya Group +3% post Q4 results

Alithya Group (ALYA +3.4% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 79.5% Y/Y to $72.64M, Edgewater Technology acquisition accounted for $32.2M of the increase.

Total revenue percentage: Canada 53%, the United States 40.7% and Europe 6.3%.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 717 bps to 29.3%, significant increase was primarily due to the Edgewater Technology acquisition, with a robust margin of 37.3%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 14.3% Y/Y to $2.23M; and margin declined by 175 bps to 3%.

Company had $16.3M in cash, short-term deposits and restricted cash, and a total debt of $28.3M, as of March 31, 2019.

Company reaffirms of achieving revenues in the range of $300M to $320M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $22M to $24M, on a run rate and pro forma basis, by 3Q FY20.

