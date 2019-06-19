Nabriva jumps 6.2% after seeking FDA meeting on Contepo

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) surges 6.2% after submitting a Type A meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss Contepo (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

Seeks to discuss Complete Response Letter dated April 30, 2019 for the NDA seeking market approval for the drug.

FDA didn't request any new clinical data and didn't raise any other concerns with regard to safety or efficacy of Contepo in the CRL.

Purpose of meeting is to discuss and gain clarity on issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers.

The Type A meeting is required to occur within 30 days of FDA's receipt of the request.