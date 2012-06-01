Lawyers for News Corp. (NWSA -1.6%) tip off that the company has already been slapped with 110 lawsuits tied to phone hacking and could ultimately see more than 500 before all is said and done. Last month, the company reported spending $167M in legal fees and settlements tied to the ill-fated policies of the shuttered News of the World - a mark that seems destined to go much higher.
Lawyers for News Corp. (NWSA -1.6%) tip off that the company has already been slapped with 110...
|About: News Corporation (NWSA)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor